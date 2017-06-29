Martin Bain salutes new Sunderland boss Simon Grayson’s desire and ambition

Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain has paid tribute to the skill set of new manager Simon Grayson.

Grayson joined on a three-year contract tonight, leaving Championship rivals Preston North End to take his fifth role in management, following stints at Blackpool, Leeds and Huddersfield.

Bain, happy to conclude his search for a replacement for David Moyes, said: “We warmly welcome Simon to Sunderland.

“From the outset he demonstrated a tremendous enthusiasm for the job, and his desire and ambition to make this football club better shone through.

“Wherever he has managed, he has improved those clubs, which is a clear indication of his ability to build a team on solid foundations and create the right environment for success.

“These are certainly attributes that we as a football club want to embrace as we embark on our own re-building process with him at the helm.

“Finally, in welcoming Simon, I would also like to extend my thanks to the chairman and board of Preston North End.

“I know they were understandably keen to retain his services and we thank them for their cooperation during the discussion process.”