Manchester Utd 3 Sunderland 1: How Black Cats fans reacted on Twitter to Boxing Day defeat

Sunderland put up a decent performance at Old Trafford today – but it counted for nothing as Manchester United ran out 3-1 winners.

Despite a cracking, late Fabio Borini strike, Sunderland remain in the bottom three going into Saturday’s crucial clash at Burnley, who boosted their survival chances by beating Middlesbrough 1-0.

Here are some Sunderland supporters’ tweets on today’s loss.

@StuieBuck: Don’t care that we’ve lost...Borini’s still got it

@moyza69: Cracking goal that from @borinifabio29 we deserved a goal for our troubles.

@Leigh_Warin: Defence and attackers might keep us up this season. Midfielders might send us down

@carldp1989: beaten ourselves today

@mumphy17SAFC: Absolutely Mahoosive game New years Eve now !!! Onwards and Upwards

@Dunntom: If only Borini could do that more often

@RGHanson93: Should’ve made more from the first half, way off the pace in the second. Cracking goal by Borini mind

@ianmarwell: 2 sloppy goals #SAFC got to cut the mistakes out and quick

@PawleySteven: Gutted to lose that no way they were 2 goals better than us individual errors costing us yet again #Safc fans outstanding throughout

@safcmadmike: Score didn’t reflect the game, never expected to win but very happy with most of the performance, carry it on to burnley!

@Parkersafc: Looking at the table and I reckon it could be down to us or Boro to go down with Hull and Swansea

@DanMeister1234: Good first half performance, dropped a bollock second half. Need to get back to basics for Burnley on Saturday. MUST NOT LOSE!!

@Ramos99FTM: Been the better team until they scored against the run of play. Had a couple a coule of big chances. Don’t know how we are losing this

@76skelly: Much better performance than the scoreline suggests. Gifted them a second and offside for the 3rd. Big pressure game at Burnley now

@Beaconsfield74: Yip, the Burnley match is the big match : need a win. Hope no new injury concerns for Moyes!

@mackemmick2016: Played very very well today mind, very unlucky with the score and that definitely flattered them

@GazWilko86: Didn’t expect owt and can deal with getting beat at Old Trafford. However we NEED to beat Burnley!

@marathon_mick69: Could have easily got a point today,NDONG is a liability has been all season

@karljmaguire: Obviously, the result is all that matters but we were right in that for a good portion of the game

@JordanGowling29: Gifted them the second an offside third disappointing because I though we were level with them for pretty much the whole game

@TMALBRGHTN: Borini is lush. He gives us hope.

@rstaincliffe1: Need to take 3 points from Burnley, have to keep them in our reach

@JHayYT: Unfortunate result Quality was the difference in the end.. 3-1 doesn’t really reflect the game. What a goal by Borini tho