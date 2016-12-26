Search

Manchester Utd 3 Sunderland 1: How Black Cats fans reacted on Twitter to Boxing Day defeat

Fabio Borini fires in his cracking late consolation goal for Sunderland at Manchester United. Picture by Frank Reid

Sunderland put up a decent performance at Old Trafford today – but it counted for nothing as Manchester United ran out 3-1 winners.

Despite a cracking, late Fabio Borini strike, Sunderland remain in the bottom three going into Saturday’s crucial clash at Burnley, who boosted their survival chances by beating Middlesbrough 1-0.

Here are some Sunderland supporters’ tweets on today’s loss.

@StuieBuck: Don’t care that we’ve lost...Borini’s still got it

@moyza69: Cracking goal that from @borinifabio29 we deserved a goal for our troubles.

@Leigh_Warin: Defence and attackers might keep us up this season. Midfielders might send us down

@carldp1989: beaten ourselves today

@mumphy17SAFC: Absolutely Mahoosive game New years Eve now !!! Onwards and Upwards

@Dunntom: If only Borini could do that more often

@RGHanson93: Should’ve made more from the first half, way off the pace in the second. Cracking goal by Borini mind

@ianmarwell: 2 sloppy goals #SAFC got to cut the mistakes out and quick

@PawleySteven: Gutted to lose that no way they were 2 goals better than us individual errors costing us yet again #Safc fans outstanding throughout

@safcmadmike: Score didn’t reflect the game, never expected to win but very happy with most of the performance, carry it on to burnley!

@Parkersafc: Looking at the table and I reckon it could be down to us or Boro to go down with Hull and Swansea

@DanMeister1234: Good first half performance, dropped a bollock second half. Need to get back to basics for Burnley on Saturday. MUST NOT LOSE!!

@Ramos99FTM: Been the better team until they scored against the run of play. Had a couple a coule of big chances. Don’t know how we are losing this

@76skelly: Much better performance than the scoreline suggests. Gifted them a second and offside for the 3rd. Big pressure game at Burnley now

@Beaconsfield74: Yip, the Burnley match is the big match : need a win. Hope no new injury concerns for Moyes!

@mackemmick2016: Played very very well today mind, very unlucky with the score and that definitely flattered them

@GazWilko86: Didn’t expect owt and can deal with getting beat at Old Trafford. However we NEED to beat Burnley!

@marathon_mick69: Could have easily got a point today,NDONG is a liability has been all season

@karljmaguire: Obviously, the result is all that matters but we were right in that for a good portion of the game

@JordanGowling29: Gifted them the second an offside third disappointing because I though we were level with them for pretty much the whole game

@TMALBRGHTN: Borini is lush. He gives us hope.

@rstaincliffe1: Need to take 3 points from Burnley, have to keep them in our reach

@JHayYT: Unfortunate result Quality was the difference in the end.. 3-1 doesn’t really reflect the game. What a goal by Borini tho