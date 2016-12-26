Manchester United defender Phil Jones is relishing his contest with "great finisher" Jermain Defoe.

The former striker is expected to lead the line for Sunderland in this vital Premier League date at Old Trafford where United are continuing their assault on a place in the top four and the Black Cats are looking to build on their improved form.

Jones v Defoe is a fascinating battle as Jones admitted in the matchday programme, United Review.

"Jermain has been around the league for years," said Jones.

"He's a goalscorer, that's what he does best, whether it's tap-ins, right foot, left foot, headers ... I played with a few times for England and he's a great finisher.

"He's someone we need to be wary of."

Jones played under David Moyes at United and he explained that his former boss would have that added determination today on his return to the stadium.

"I think so, but I think everyone who comes to Old Trafford is determined to get a result here," said the 24-year-old.