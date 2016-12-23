Manchester United-Sunderland: Jermain Defoe looks for Liverpool-style performance

Jermain Defoe admits a trip to Manchester United is as “tough” as they come in the Premier League – but says Sunderland can pull it off if they can take their chances.

The Black Cats face in-form United, who are unbeaten in eight top flight matches (four wins and four draws), on Monday.

You might get a chance in the first minute or the last and if we do, whether it’s me or Victor or anyone then we have to take it JERMAIN DEFOE

Defoe says Sunderland must tackle the visit to Old Trafford just as they did their match at Liverpool.

They frustrated the Reds for long periods and had one of the best openings of the match, for Duncan Watmore, before going down to goals from Divock Origi and James Milner (penalty) late on.

“We were organised and disciplined, at times you were having to do two jobs,” said Defoe. “They kept the ball well and played with great intensity, but I thought we did well defensively.

“If we can go there with the same mentallity, approach the game the same, try to be solid, try to stop them from scoring [we have a chance].

“If we can, we need to try to create chances – you might not get many going to a place like that, but if you do you have to take it.

“Against Liverpool, Duncs (Watmore) had a good opportunity and was a bit unlucky, but if that had gone in, it’s a different game.

“You might get a chance in the first minute or the last and if we do, whether it’s me or Victor or anyone then we have to take it.”

Defoe is an admirer of the Red Devils who have shaken off an uncertain start to put together a great run of results.

“If you look at them now, they are playing their best football and they are confident,” said the leading scorer in an interview on www.safc.com. “Even if they weren’t, Manchester United away would be a tough game

“But it’s a game for our players to embrace and enjoy.”