Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1: Defeat for Cats but who scooped man of the match?

Sunderland were beaten 3-1 by Manchester United on David Moyes' return to Old Trafford.
Roy Kelly gives his player ratings below.
SUNDERLAND 4-2-3-1
Jordan Pickford: More good saves from Pogba, Mata and Ibrahimovic, will feel unlucky to concede three. 7
Billy Jones: Fine return from injury and not scared to get forward. 6
Lamine Koné: One mistake aside, excellent at the heart of a good defensive effort against Ibrahimovic & Co. 7
Papy Djilobodji: See Kone. Combination at back is good, it will be missed in Africa Cup. 7
Patrick van Aanholt: Got forward nicely and had a free kick well saved by De Gea. 6
Jason Denayer: Plenty of work in the midfield engine room, couple of timely blocks. 6
Didier Ndong: Saw a lot of ball, played with good energy, only to give away ball cheaply for clinching United goal. 5
Seb Larsson: Gave ball away a couple of times in good areas but was trying to get the pass through. 6
Fabio Borini: Best game so far on on his comeback, loads of industry, stunning late volley. 6
Victor Anichebe: It looked bad after falling heavily early on but played on and played well. 7
Jermain Defoe: Led the line well, one shot but well wide and found Anichebe for one of best away chances. 6
Subs
Wahbi Khazri (for Larsson 82): On too late. N/A
Donald Love (For Ndong 86): Back on his old patch for last five. N/A
Unused Subs: Vito Mannone, John O'Shea, Joel Asoro, George Honeyman, Elliott Embleton
Goal: Borini (90)
Booked: Borini (61)
MANCHESTER UNITED 4-2-3-1
David de Gea 6
A Valencia 6
Jones 6
Rojo 6
Blind 7
Herrera 6 (Fellaini 84)
Carrick 6
Pogba 7
Lingard 6 (Mkhitaryan 62)
Mata 7 (Martial 74)
Ibrahimovic 7
Unused Subs: Romero, Smalling, Rashford, Darmian
Goals: Blind 39, Ibrahimovic 82, Mkhitaryan 86
Booked: Blind 18
Referee: Martin Atkinson: Decent game 6
Att: 75,325