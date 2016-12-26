Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1: Defeat for Cats but who scooped man of the match?

Sunderland were beaten 3-1 by Manchester United on David Moyes' return to Old Trafford.

Roy Kelly gives his player ratings below.

SUNDERLAND 4-2-3-1

Jordan Pickford: More good saves from Pogba, Mata and Ibrahimovic, will feel unlucky to concede three. 7

Billy Jones: Fine return from injury and not scared to get forward. 6

Lamine Koné: One mistake aside, excellent at the heart of a good defensive effort against Ibrahimovic & Co. 7

Papy Djilobodji: See Kone. Combination at back is good, it will be missed in Africa Cup. 7

Patrick van Aanholt: Got forward nicely and had a free kick well saved by De Gea. 6

Jason Denayer: Plenty of work in the midfield engine room, couple of timely blocks. 6

Didier Ndong: Saw a lot of ball, played with good energy, only to give away ball cheaply for clinching United goal. 5

Seb Larsson: Gave ball away a couple of times in good areas but was trying to get the pass through. 6

Fabio Borini: Best game so far on on his comeback, loads of industry, stunning late volley. 6

Victor Anichebe: It looked bad after falling heavily early on but played on and played well. 7

Jermain Defoe: Led the line well, one shot but well wide and found Anichebe for one of best away chances. 6

Subs

Wahbi Khazri (for Larsson 82): On too late. N/A

Donald Love (For Ndong 86): Back on his old patch for last five. N/A

Unused Subs: Vito Mannone, John O'Shea, Joel Asoro, George Honeyman, Elliott Embleton

Goal: Borini (90)

Booked: Borini (61)

MANCHESTER UNITED 4-2-3-1

David de Gea 6

A Valencia 6

Jones 6

Rojo 6

Blind 7

Herrera 6 (Fellaini 84)

Carrick 6

Pogba 7

Lingard 6 (Mkhitaryan 62)

Mata 7 (Martial 74)

Ibrahimovic 7

Unused Subs: Romero, Smalling, Rashford, Darmian

Goals: Blind 39, Ibrahimovic 82, Mkhitaryan 86

Booked: Blind 18

Referee: Martin Atkinson: Decent game 6

Att: 75,325