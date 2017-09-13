Luckless Sunderland must hope their fortune changes at Hull City

Sunderland make the comparatively short trip to Hull on Saturday and a repeat of last season’s 2-0 win at the same ground would be more than welcome.

It was so typically Sunderland, that the game after relegation was confirmed last season would come a great away victory when really it didn’t matter.

Everything went in our favour for a change including a Jermain Defoe goal that was so clearly offside even Sunderland’s top scorer looked a little embarrassed.

So I hope we haven’t used all of our good fortune up at the KC Stadium as Hull will be difficult opponents on their own patch, even though they haven’t made a great start to the new campaign with a 5-0 thumping to Derby recently.

However, they do have dangerous players like Kamil Grosicki who has pace to burn and apparently was wanted by Premier League clubs in the transfer window and he has the direct style to unsettle any defender.

With midweek games either side of Saturday’s game, Simon Grayson might have to weigh up all of his options and use his squad wisely as the games are coming so thick and fast it is a case of play and travel with very little time for training and preparation.

Despite last season’s win, in fact they were the only club we did the double over, Hull have often been a thorn in our sides especially when Steve Bruce was in charge.

They would often bring us crashing back down to earth after a great Derby win, something I am pretty sure Brucey would have taken great satisfaction in.

Hull was also the place were I scored my first goal for Sunderland in a great 4-1 victory, a very long time ago now, but still something so fresh in my memory and I would love one of our players who hasn’t scored for us yet to get that feeling – especially if it comes with a similar scoreline.