Loan interest in Sunderland goalkeeper

Promising Sunderland goalkeeper Max Stryjek is attracting loan interest from Football League clubs.

The 21-year-old is open to a short term loan move as he looks to boost his experience and League One Oldham Athletic are among the clubs keen to take Stryjek on loan.

Highly-rated Stryjek was a regular for the Under-23s last season and boss Simon Grayson has said if Sunderland add another goalkeeper it could allow Stryjek to get some loan experience.

Sunderland sold Jordan Pickford to Everton for a deal worth up to £30million this summer, with Vito Mannone sold to Reading for £2million to leave Grayson in need of reinforcements.

Jason Steele has arrived from Blackburn Rovers for £500,000, the former Middlesbrough stopper made his debut in the 5-0 thrashing by Celtic at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Free agent Robbin Ruiter, who played two games during a successful trial last week, has been offered a deal at Sunderland and Grayson remains hopeful he will sign.

Ruiter wasn't involved against Celtic but should he sign it would add further competition to the ranks, with Mika also on the books.

The Dutchman was back home in Holland at the weekend with Sunderland waiting to hear whether he will sign amid interest from elsewhere.

"I think we were always looking to bring two in, with Jordan and Vito going out," said Grayson recently.

"You need to carry good goalkeepers. If we get another in, with Robbin, that might allow Max [Stryjek] to go out on loan."

Stryjek, who played against Hartlepool United in the recent pre-season friendly, is open to a loan move.

Speaking earlier this summer, Stryjek said: "I have set myself lots of goals for the upcoming season but I appreciate I have to be realistic with them.

"I’m hoping to be around the first team a lot more this season or if I need to get more experience maybe a short-term loan move would help with that."