It's Day 17 of Sunderland's hunt for a new manager, with a new favourite with the bookmakers.

Martin Bain continues his hunt for Simon Grayson's replacement in the Stadium of Light hotseat. Chris Coleman, Paul Heckingbottom and Ally McCoist lead the way with the bookies but Peter Reid's odds have shortened. We'll have all the latest in our live blog below - just click and refresh for updates.