LIVE: Sunderland AFC news - manager and transfer updates as Bain steps up Championship preparations

Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain has had a busy few days - and it shows no sign of getting quieter.
For all the latest on the appointment of a new manager, plus transfer news, scroll down to our live blog and refresh.
Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain has had a busy few days - and it shows no sign of getting quieter.
For all the latest on the appointment of a new manager, plus transfer news, scroll down to our live blog and refresh.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.