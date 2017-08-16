Search

LIVE: Sunderland AFC news: Gradel and McCormack transfer latest, build-up to Sheff Wed game

Sunderland AFC
Sunderland AFC
0
Have your say

It's another busy day for Sunderland with transfer business continuing ahead of tonight's big clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

We bring you all the latest news from the club in our live blog. Scroll down and refresh for the latest updates.