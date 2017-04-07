LIVE: Sunderland AFC news - David Moyes press conference, Kirchhoff out for the season, Arsenal eye Jordan Pickford, club faces summer overhaul

Sunderland host Manchester United on Sunday, with boss David Moyes holding his weekly pre-match press conference today ahead of the game.
Click refresh and scroll down for the very latest Sunderland AFC news via our live blog.
Sunderland host Manchester United on Sunday, with boss David Moyes holding his weekly pre-match press conference today ahead of the game.
Click refresh and scroll down for the very latest Sunderland AFC news via our live blog.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.