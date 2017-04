The Sunderland squad is braced for a major summer overhaul should the worst happen and the club be relegated to the Championship - with interest hotting up in Jermain Defoe. The striker has a contract clause which allows him to leave on a free if Sunderland are relegated, with Bournemouth and West Ham United among the clubs interested in him.

Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news via our live blog.