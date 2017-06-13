Search

LIVE: Sunderland AFC news - Bain closing in on No 1 target; takeover and transfers latest

Stadium of Light

Stadium of Light

0
Have your say

Sunderland supremo Martin Bain is hopeful of unveiling the club's new manager by the end of the week.

We have all the latest news on the search as it nears a conclusion. Scroll down and refresh our live blog for updates from the Stadium of Light.