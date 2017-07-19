Search

LIVE: Sunderland AFC blog - Vito Mannone set for Reading, goalkeeper options assessed plus transfer latest

Joel Asoro in action for Sunderland at Victoria Park.
Sunderland boss Simon Grayson is weighing up his options with Vito Mannone set to complete a £2million move to Reading.

