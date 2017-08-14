Search

LIVE: Sunderland AFC blog - Simon Grayson press conference, defender linked, club braced for enquiries

The Sunderland players celebrate.
The Sunderland players celebrate.
0
Have your say

Simon Grayson is speaking to the media this afternoon ahead of the midweek trip to Sheffield Wednesday, fresh from the superb 3-1 win over Norwich City.

Click refresh and scroll down for the very latest Sunderland AFC news via our live blog.