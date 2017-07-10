Search

LIVE: Sunderland AFC blog - Simon Grayson on transfers plus latest on Aiden McGeady and Max Gradel

Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong.

Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong.

0
Have your say

Sunderland are close to a deal for Everton winger Aiden McGeady while attempts to land Bournemouth attacker Max Gradel on loan are ongoing.

Click refresh and scroll down for the very latest Sunderland AFC news, analysis and opinion.