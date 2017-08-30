Search

LIVE Sunderland AFC blog - Goalkeeper and defender set for exit, Rennes want Wahbi Khazri plus latest on striker search

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson.
Sunderland boss Simon Grayson.
0
Have your say

Sunderland face a race against time to add to their squad ahead of Thursday night's 11pm transfer deadline.

Click refresh and scroll down for the very latest transfer news from the Stadium of Light via our live rolling blog.