LIVE: Sunderland AFC blog -  David Moyes on his future, Tees-Wear derby fall-out, fan reaction

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

David Moyes remains defiant and says he won't quit after Sunderland supporters turned on him in the 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough.

Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news via our live blog.