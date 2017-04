It looks bleak for Sunderland in the fight for Premier League survival, but three points against West Ham today could yet spark the greatest of the Black Cats’ escapes.

David Moyes’ men are rooted to the bottom of the table with 20 points, and just seven games to go, without a goal in seven matches since the 4-0 rout of Crystal Palace on February 4. Can the Wearsiders give fans hope? Follow the build-up and action on our matchday blog.