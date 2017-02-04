Live: Crystal Palace v Sunderland matchday blog

Sunderland head into a crucial Premier League clash at relegation rivals Crystal Palace today – and you can follow it all the way on our matchday blog.

The Black Cats are at the bottom of the table going into the Selhurst Park showdown, three points behind Palace, who have ex-Sunderland left-back Patrick van Aanholt making his home debut, a week after leaving the Stadium of Light. The Red and Whites, beaten 3-2 at home by Palace earlier in the season, also come up against former boss Sam Allardyce for the first time since his summer departure.