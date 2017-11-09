Lewis Grabban on his impressive goal tally, Bolton disappointment and crucial Millwall clash

Lewis Grabban says his team-mates need to cut out the errors if they are to end their long winless run at home against Millwall next Saturday.

Failure to land three points will see Sunderland break the English record for games without a win on home turf, with Grabban admitting his frustration at not being able to hold onto the lead against Bolton Wanderers last time out at the Stadium of Light.

He said: “The last game [at home] especially we thought there was the opportunity to get the win, which we couldn’t because of a few errors.

“When we went ahead I thought we would go on to win it well, we were passing it well, the goal itself we cut through them quite easily, but for whatever reason we switched off and they were able to score within a couple of minutes and you’re back to square one.

“We’ve been a bit unlucky in some aspects but there are little mistakes that we need to cut out of our game, we need to have a bit more responsibility in all areas of the pitch, if we’re able to do that and put the good bits together for the majority of the game then we’ll be fine.”

Grabban is one of a number of players currently training under the management of Robbie Stockdale and Billy McKinlay, with the international cohort due to return early next week.

Sunderland’s top scorer this season, Grabban has been nominated for the Sky Bet EFL Championship player of the month award, and hopes his impressive goal tally can soon translate into points on the board.

He said: “It’s always nice to get recognised, I’m pleased to be back in the team and scoring goals after that little spell out, hopefully I can win it but its just about carrying on and doing the best for the team.

“Its been tough, we haven’t got the results we wanted obviously. We just have to stick with it, the league still hasn’t created a massive gap so if we can get a couple of wins we’ll be out of the relegation zone and can begin looking upwards.

“Unfortunately we are repeating ourselves, hopefully we can act on the words and the sooner the better.

“We need to get the win against Millwall, right now we’re preparing in every way that we can, the lads will come back from the international break and we’ll be ready.”