Leonardo Ulloa latest: Major gamble on Leicester striker sees odds change

Sunderland’s hopes of signing Leonardo Ulloa look ever more slim after a huge gamble on the Leicester City striker to stay in the Midlands.

Odds on the Argentinian joining the Black Cats have drifted from long odds-on - 1/4 - to 6/4 against in less than an hour.

Ulloa has said he will not play for Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri again after an initial bid from Sunderland was rejected.

But despite the offer being upped once more to £7.5 million, the Foxes have stubbornly rejected Sunderland’s approach.

And the prospect of Ulloa having to stay put has now increased with what is clearly a huge punt on him remaining a Leicester player tomorrow.