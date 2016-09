A meeting of the SAFC Senior Supporters Association will be held at 1.30pm on Tuesday in the Stadium of Light’s Riverview Brasserie.

Former Sunderland player and manager Len Ashurst will be talking about his experience of being player/manager at Hartlepool. The event will be compered by Phil Hourigan.

New members are very welcome. For further information, contact secretary Malcolm Bramley on 0191 5652119.