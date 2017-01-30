Leicester reject £7million Sunderland bid for Leonardo Ulloa as David Moyes admits striker signing is 'priority'

David Moyes has admitted signing a striker is his No 1 priority - but may have to admit defeat in his bid to land Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa.

Victor Anichebe's knee injury have left Sunderland short of attacking options as they battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Black Cats boss Moyes is hopeful of adding a new forward to his squad before tomorrow's 11pm transfer deadline, having already moved to sign Everton duo Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson.

However, Leicester have turned down a bid from Sunderland for Ulloa, believed to be around £7million, with Claudio Ranieri insisting the champions won't be selling him this month.

Moyes said: "We've made an offer, offers for him (Ulloa). We're not sure if we're going to get him or not.

"We've spoken to Leicester a couple of times.

"We'd like to add a striker because of Victor's injury. It's become a little bit of a priority."

Moyes was more forthcoming on the swoop of two players he signed while manager at Everton, however.

Oviedo will replace Van Aanholt at left-back after the Dutchman's move to Crystal Palace was confirmed in a deal worth up to £14million, while Gibson will provide competition for places in midfield.

Both players are undergoing medicals today, with their signings expected to be announced later today.

He said: "It's going well. Hopefully in the next hour or two we'll be able to confirm but they're not done yet."