Leicester City v Sunderland team news: Lee Cattermole starts for visitors in crucial clash

John O'Shea has not travelled to the King Power Stadium for Sunderland's Premier League game against Leicester City.

O'Shea's father, Jim, has passed away. The FAI have paid tribute, saying: "We are very sorry to hear of Jim’s death. He was a gentleman, a football man, and a great influence on John’s career. He will be missed by everyone in the football community in the South-East.

"We intend to honour his memory before the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Austria in June."

Jason Denayer drops to centre-back in his stead, with Lee Cattermole coming into midfield.

Seb Larsson and Didier Ndong replace Darron Gibson and Adnan Januzaj in the two other changes.

Victor Anichebe is on the bench.

Yohan Benalouane replaces the injured Wes Morgan for the hosts.

Sunderland XI: Pickford; Jones, Oviedo, Denayer, Kone; Cattermole, Larsson, Rodwell, Ndong; Defoe, Borini

Subs: Mannone, Djilobodji, Khazri, Manquillo, Gibson, Anichebe, Januzaj

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Huth, Benalouane, Fuchs; Gray, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Mahrez; Vardy, Okazaki

Subs: Chilwell, King, Albrighton, Amartey, Slimani, Zieler, Ulloa