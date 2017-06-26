Lazio hopeful of sealing deal for Sunderland forward Fabio Borini

Officials from Lazio are set to fly to the UK in the hope of sealing a deal for Sunderland forward Fabio Borini.

The ongoing takeover talks and uncertainty surrounding the vacant manager's position are dominating the headlines but there are also a number of players set to leave Sunderland this summer - with Borini among them.

Borini is attracting strong interest from Scottish giants Celtic as well as Lazio and AC Milan and fresh reports from Italy say Lazio will look to push through a deal, with officials from the club set to fly to the UK in the next 24-hours.

Sunderland would ideally prefer a permanent transfer but the Serie A side are understood to favour an initial loan deal with the option of a permanent deal next summer in a deal worth up to £6million.

The first team squad is due to return to work at the Academy of Light on Thursday ahead of the Championship campaign and Borini is among a group of players likely to leave Wearside this summer.

West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion are tracking Lamine Kone, while Vito Mannone, Wahbi Khazri and Jeremain Lens are all set to depart as Sunderland look to balance the books ahead of life in the Championship.

Owner Ellis Short remains locked in takeover talks with a German group of investors.