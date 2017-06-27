Klinsmann the latest to rule out prospect of managing Sunderland as Grayson builds for new season at Preston

Jurgen Klinsmann has ruled out the prospect of managing Sunderland in the near future.

The former Tottenham striker, who left his post as coach of the US national side in November last year, had been linked with the post should a takeover of the club by a German consortium go through.

The 52-year-old has quickly moved to end the speculation, however, taking to his Facebook page to say: "No truth on rumours coaching Sunderland FC in the near future."

Union Berlin boss Jens Keller has also been linked with the vacant role.

Simon Grayson remains the bookmakers favourite and will be high on Martin Bain's wishlist should Ellis Short remain owner of the club ahead of the new season.

Sunderland are yet to make an approach to Preston North End, where Grayson has already made a strong start to his pre-season preparations.

Grayson has signed Norwich city goalkeeper Declan Rudd, Irish striker Sean Maguire from Cork City and attacking midfielder Josh Harrop from Manchester United.