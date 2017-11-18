Kit Symons to watch Sunderland against Millwall as he and Chris Coleman prepare to take charge

Chris Coleman will not attend Sunderland's clash with Millwall this afternoon, but Kit Symons is at the Stadium of Light to cast his eye over the Black Cats.

Symons is a long-term friend and associate of Coleman and the pair both resigned from their posts with the Welsh national team on Friday night.

The 46-year-old is expected to become Coleman's assistant on Wearside with a formal announcement possible by the end of the weekend.

The pair are set to take charge against Aston Villa for the first time on Tuesday night.

Robbie Stockdale leads the team on Saturday afternoon and has made three changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Middlesbrough last time out.

Adam Matthews, Jonny Williams and Duncan Watmore return to the XI with Billy Jones, Darron Gibson and Didier Ndong missing out.