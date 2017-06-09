Kevin Phillips shock new favourite for Sunderland job

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips is the shock new favourite to be the Black Cats' new manager.

The former striker has seen his odds slashed overnight to now lead the betting.

He is 6/4 with SkyBet and evens with Ladbrokes to be David Moyes' successor, while he was priced at 25/1 last night.

The 43-year-old is coach at Derby County and had been tipped early in the running after Moyes resigned more than three weeks ago.

Phillips is known to be keen to get into management and while he doesn't have the experience of other candidates, he would be a name a lot of fans would welcome.

Super Kev enjoyed a goal-laden time on Wearside, scoring 130 goals in 235 appearances for the Wearsiders, during which time he also won the European Golden Shoe in the 1999/2000 season.