Kevin Bell: Premier League may be able to attract the best managers but the players are yet to follow

The hype, even by Premier League standards, around the Manchester Derby was extreme.

We were led to expect tactical innovation aplenty and football at the cutting edge of European theory.

The game turned out to be a hugely enjoyable English knockabout between two sides obliged to play to their strengths by the gravity of their flaws.

United’s midfield inexplicably still seems short of the quality the money spent should deliver. City looked rather creaky defensively.

Two clubs having spent the amount of money on players and managers City and United have might be expected to at least not look like conceding a goal every time another team gets at them.

Sunderland does that enough times for everyone after all.

On the evidence of the game at Old Trafford at the weekend the Premier League may be able to attract the best managers but the players of the highest order are yet to follow.