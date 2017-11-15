Karen Brady and West Ham paying silly money for ex-Sunderland manager Moyes who they don’t really want?

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady’s attempts to sound enthusiastic about the appointment of David Moyes there have been cruelly undermined by mischievous hacks unearthing old quotes.

In 2008, while employed by Birmingham City, she was unimpressed by the lucrative new five-year contract that Moyes had signed at Everton.

That was when she sniffed: “£65,000-a-week seems a lot for a man whose only honours in six years are some Manager of the Month awards.”

It now seems that if Moyes is still employed at the Taxpayers’ Arena at the end of this season, and has kept West Ham out of the Championship, he will receive a £2m bonus. That would be 27 weeks’ work, which works out at £74,000-a-week.

And that’s just his bonus.

The £2m figure has been bandied around by several newspapers, including The Sun which employs Brady as a columnist.

On Monday the same paper yelped: “West Ham have only hired David Moyes as a stop-gap until Quique Sanchez Flores becomes available.”

This leaves us with two possibilities with Brady.

Either the Sun is correct and her club is gullibly paying silly money for a manager they obviously don’t really rate or want. Or the paper she works for has not printed the facts.

Can either be possible?