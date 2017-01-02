Jurgen Klopp angry with referee after Sunderland fight back to draw 2-2 with Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp was left disappointed with the referee’s decisions after Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw with Sunderland.

The Reds boss, who saw his side twice take the lead before they were pegged back by the Black Cats, bemoaned the decision to award Sunderland a second half free-kick which ultimately led to the award of the second penalty.

Klopp also claimed his side lost concentration in what was a “difficult” battle against David Moyes’ side.

Speaking to the press after the game, Klopp said: “I felt we started really well then we lost concentration, that’s not usual for us but has of course happened before.

“It could be because of the fixtures, but I’m not sure.

“It’s always difficult against Sunderland at home as they have a good transition game, especially between Defoe and Borini.

“Second half, again, we dominated the game and we scored the second goal which felt good and deserved.”

The final goal of the game, which saw Jermain Defoe convert a spot kick after Seb Larsson’s free-kick was handled in the box, is a contentious one for Klopp.

While he doesn’t disagree with the handball decision, he was less than pleased with the initial free-kick awarded to Sunderland.

"I would say it’s no foul for the free-kick (which led to Sunderland’s second penalty),” he added.

“I’ve seen it again and there’s no contact.

“It’s then handball and 2-2, that’s it. I have to be honest, it doesn’t feel good."