Jordan Pickford to keep his place for Sunderland v Everton

Jordan Pickford will keep his place in goal for Sunderland for the Premier League game against Everton.

Sunderland this week completed the signing of goalkeeper Mika on a two-year deal from Boavista.

But England Under-21 international Pickford is set to remain in the team in place of the injured Vito Mannone for the game against the Toffees after impressing against Southampton, despite his late lapse which led to their equaliser.

Speaking at his press conference, Moyes told reporters: "Pickford has the jersey.

"He played really well against Southampton and he needs to play well to keep his place."

New signing Victor Anichebe, signed as a free agent after being released by West Brom in the summer, is not yet match fit.

Moyes added: "Victor Anichibe isn't fit yet and I won't rush him back.

"I want him to be in peak condition."

Meanwhile, Moyes has confirmed that Lee Cattermole is back in training after a double hernia operation.

The Everton game will come too soon for him though, although Jan Kirchhoff is in contention for a start against the Toffees after completing 90 minutes against Rochdale in the Checkatrade Trophy.