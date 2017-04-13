Jordan Pickford shortlisted for PFA Young Player of the Year award alongside Premier League stars

Jordan Pickford's outstanding season has earned him a nomination for the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Pickford is one of six nominees alongside Tottenham's Deli Alli and Harry Kane, Burnley's Michael Keane, Everton's Romelu Lukaku and Manchester City's Leroy Sane.

Alli is likely to be the hot favourite for the award after an outstanding campaign but Black Cats boss David Moyes has already said he thinks Pickford is worthy of the award.

He said: "We have put in a young player who for me should become the young footballer of the year. You should be looking at how well we have done to put one in and keep him in."

Pickford has made 24 appearances across all competitions in a breakthrough campaign, fighting off competition from Vito Mannone to become Sunderland's number one.

He has also broken into the England senior squad and is expected to be a key part of the U21 side in this summer's European Championships.

The 23-year-old is attracting attention from all over the country, linked with Liverpool, Everton, Manchester United and Arsenal.