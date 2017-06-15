Jordan Pickford: Everton are going forward - this is best thing I can do for my career

Jordan Pickford says the ambition of Everton played a key role in his decision to join them in a record £30million deal.

The goalkeeper today completed his move to the Goodison Park outfit after signing a five-year contract.

The deal, worth an initial £25million which could rise to £30m depending on team and individual performances is a British record and third highest fee in the world for any player in that position.

And the Washington-born shot-stopper says the ambition showed by the Toffees and manager Ronald Koeman mean it is an exciting move for him.

“It’s great to sign for the cub," he told Everton's official website.

"Last season was my first in the Premier League so to get this opportunity with Everton now, to be able to go forward with my career and show everyone what I can do with Everton is unbelievable.

“It’s a great club, a massive club and I think it’s a great opportunity and the right time for me to come to Everton and show what I can do.

“This is an exciting time for the club and for me, too, with the ambition being shown. I just want to be the best I can be to help.

“I know Mason (Holgate – his England Under-21 teammate) and a few of the other lads at Everton from younger age groups and the club’s only going forward, so it’s the best thing I can be doing.

“I remember playing (at Everton) on my first game back from injury last season for Sunderland. When I came out for the second half the fans gave me a clap and applauded then so I can’t wait to get out there on the pitch at Goodison.

“I’ve just got to show people what I can do, keep training and working hard and when it comes to game day, produce what I can do - making match-winning saves, showing what my distribution is like and making the right saves at the right times.”