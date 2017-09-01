Jonny Williams and Marc Wilson react to Sunderland moves

Sunderland completed a triple signing on deadline day as Jonny Williams, Callum McManaman and Marc Wilson sealed moves to Wearside.

Williams has signed on a season-long loan deal, with McManaman and Wilson signing on cut-price permanent deals.

McManaman, who joins from Premier League club West Bromwich Albion, has signed a two-year contract, while Wilson moved from Bournemouth on a one-year deal.

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson was unable to sign a striker to boost his firepower but has at least added depth and variety to his squad.

Crucially, he has also been able to keep hold of centre-back Lamine Kone and midfielder Didier Ndong.

Ireland international Wilson is familiar with a number of the current Sunderland squad through international and club duty, and said he feels he is joining a dressing room in which he can thrive.

The 30-year-old former Stoke and Portsmouth man said: “I know a few players at the club and they all spoke highly of the club.

“I know a few past players who’ve been at the club as well and not one of them had a bad word, so that was a big positive.

“I know a lot of the boys, so it’s a good dressing room for me to come into.”

Wales international Williams concluded the deal after being permission to leave the national training camp early yesterday afternoon.

The talented attacking midfielder will be a key part of Chris Coleman’s side for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Moldova before joining up with his new club team-mates next week.

Williams, a cult figure among the Crystal Palace support, has struggled to nail down a first-team place at Selhurst Park but enjoyed two very successful loan spells at Ipswich Town in recent years.

He is hoping to boost his chances of appearing at the World Cup next summer by getting a consistent run of games under his belt at the Stadium of Light and helping the Black Cats to push for promotion this season.

He said: “We [Wales] had training this morning, obviously we’ve got a big game coming up this weekend, the gaffer let me leave a little bit early to come and get this done, which was great.

“I left in the car at half one and got here at half eight, so I got there in the end.

“It’s a really exciting move for myself.

“I’ve heard great things about the manager and his assistant – I think they’ll get the best out of me and play me in positions where I can hurt the opposition.

“Getting a run of games is the most important thing.

“I managed to do something special with Palace and go up through the play-offs.

“I hope to do the same here.”

The triple swoop means Sunderland have brought in 10 players since Grayson arrived on Wearside.

Four of those have been loan deals, with goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter the only one not to come from the British Isles.

Grayson and chief executive Martin Bain have operated on a shoestring budget and spent just over £1million.