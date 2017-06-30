John O'Shea signs new deal at Sunderland

Sunderland skipper John O'Shea has signed a new one-year deal with the club, new boss Simon Grayson has confirmed.

As first revealed by the Echo, the Republic of Ireland international has committed his future to the Black Cats.

Grayson confirmed the news at his official unveiling as manager at the Stadium of Light, the former Preston North End boss arriving more than five weeks after David Moyes resigned as Sunderland boss.

One of his first pieces of business was to confirm O'Shea had signed a new deal to remain on Wearside, amid interest from Championship rivals Wolves.

It will see O'Shea extend his stay into a seventh season.

The 36-year-old was out of contract at the end of June but will now stay at Sunderland despite interest from four Championship clubs.

Sunderland’s hierarchy were eager to keep the experienced centre-half to provide much needed continuity heading into the new season.

Meanwhile, Bolton Wanderers have confirmed the signing of Will Buckley on a two-year deal.

With his contract with the Black Cats set to expire at the end of this month, the wideman has put pen to paper on a deal which will see him play his football at Macron Stadium until the summer of 2019.

Buckley said: "I’m really happy to be here.

"Bolton Wanderers is a massive club and they’ve offered me a real stage to help me get back to where I want to be."