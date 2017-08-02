John O'Shea on Sunderland dressing room, Celtic defeat and Simon Grayson

John O'Shea has said that any dressing room issues following Darron Gibson's outburst at the weekend have been 'sorted'.

Gibson was filmed on camera implying that some of his team-mates did not want to play for the club.

Simon Grayson last night told BBC Five Live that Gibson had apologised for being 'bang out of order' and that the incident had been dealt with.

Club captain O’Shea echoed those comments and said the team can draw a line under a difficult week on and off the pitch with a win against Derby County on Friday night.

He said: “We have to move on, that has to be the case. We can’t keep thinking about these things and dwelling on them, we have to put them behind us and move on and look forward to the season ahead.

“All these things were sorted out within the walls of the dressing room and the walls of the club. Everything was done and dusted pretty much straight away. We move on.

“Ideally you want the fitness work and the strength and conditioning side of things in pre-season to coincide with positive performances and good results. Ultimately that result [Celtic] will quickly be forgotten about if we pick up three points against Derby County.”

O’Shea added that he had been impressed with Simon Grayson’s ‘hunger and desire’ to take the opportunity to lead Sunderland back to the Premier League.

He said: “He’s got that hunger and ambition to improve. He wants to get this team up to the top end of the Championship, he’s taken the chance with both hands and he wants people in his team who have got that desire. The sooner everyone gets that understanding the better.”