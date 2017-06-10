Jermain Defoe named on England bench for World Cup qualifier against Scotland

Outgoing Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has been named on the subs bench for today's England game.

The Three Lions will face Scotland away in the first round of the World Cup Qualifiers today.

Team news was released shortly before 4pm - with Spurs' Harry Kane named as captain.

Earlier this week in a radio interview, Defoe confirmed his move to Premier League side Bournemouth.



But Black Cats supporters up and down the country are sure to be cheering Defoe on - if the 34-year-old gets brought on.

The striker was recalled to the England squad in March this year, more than three years since his last international duty.

On March 26 at Wembley, thousands watched as Defoe led out his team alongside 6-year-old Bradley Lowery, whose battle with cancer has touched hearts across the world.



*Today's match is due to kick of at 5pm at Hampden Park, Glasgow.