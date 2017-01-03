Jermain Defoe may have to force David Moyes to sell him to West Ham – pundit

Jermain Defoe should quit Sunderland for West Ham, claims former England striker Chris Sutton.

Defoe yesterday took his tally for the season into double figures after notching a brace against Liverpool.

The 34-year-old has been linked with a move to West ham, where he started his career, as the january transfer window rumours get under way.

Sunderland boss David Moyes has already told the Echo that he doesn’t want to sell the frontman, describing Defoe as ‘priceless’, but that hasn’t stopped BBC pundit Sutton from declaring the striker would be better off away from the Stadium of Light.

Sutton said: “I can’t see why Defoe would want to stay at Sunderland.

“The club is up for sale and David Moyes has little money to spend. Defoe is not getting any younger and has the chance to return to the club where it all started for him.

“He may have to front up to Moyes and force the deal through himself – and Sunderland can hold out for a reasonable fee. West Ham have lacked a goalscorer and may have to pay over the odds.

“But even if they have to spend £10 million it is smart business. Defoe would guarantee that West Ham stay up comfortably and will be useful for at least another season or two.”