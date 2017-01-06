Jermain Defoe latest: West Ham reportedly 'give up' on Sunderland striker as club hold firm

West Ham United have given up on their pursuit of Jermain Defoe, according to the Telegraph.

Sunderland have held firm on their stance that the 34-year-old striker is not for sale, and have been undeterred by the Hammers pursuit.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham revisit their interest later in the January window; Slaven Bilic praised the striker's creativity and finishing ability only yesterday.

The Hammers have somewhat rowed back on their transfer plans after co-chairman David Sullivan denied interest in Celtic's Moussa Dembele, telling the Telegraph: "We have not bid for this player and he’s not a target of ours.”

Yesterday, a gossip column appeared on the club's official website hinting at bids for Dembele, Defoe and Scott Hogan.

David Moyes is likely to repeat Sunderland's stance at a press conference this afternoon.