Jermain Beckford fired up for another cup stunner – with Sunderland in the firing line

Jermaine Beckford famously scored a winner for Leeds United in the FA Cup away to Manchester United.

And the Bury forward is looking to make another big cup impact against Sunderland tomorrow night.

Beckford stunned Old Trafford when Leeds – managed by current Sunderland boss Simon Grayson – edged a surprise 1-0 third round victory back in January 2010 and admits “I do like a cup goal”.

The Black Cats head to Gigg Lane tomorrow night for their Carabao Cup first round tie, facing a Shakers side boosted by an opening-day League One victory over Walsall, with Beckford on target.

The 33-year-old striker said: “It’s Sunderland next. That will be a different type of game, but it’s 11 men v 11 men.

“That’s all it is.

“The fact that it is live on TV doesn’t affect it at all.

“It’s a camera and you just get on with it.

“Having said that though, I do like a cup goal.

“It’s one of those things that I have been quite fortunate in my career to have been able to score goals on the TV.

“It’s my job, it’s part and parcel of my game. I enjoy playing in front of people and the goals tend to come.”

Beckford was happy with his striking partnership with on-loan debutant Nicky Ajose against the Saddlers, and hopes to build a successful relationship.

He added on buryfc.co.uk: “The partnership with Nicky Ajose is working. It’s one of those things that, given time, will become lethal.

“It’s the first game and I don’t think you can read too much into anyone’s performance, especially in the first half.

“I thought we were all performing under par, no more than 65 to 70% tops. We picked it up in the second half, but we had to grind it out. I’m certain that the next game and the games after that will be a lot better, the intensity will be higher and we will be much closer to where we should be.”

On his own display, Beckford added: “It’s good to get off the mark with the goal, but I should have been off the mark early in the game but their keeper made a great save from the penalty.

“Sometimes these things happen. It’s one of those things that you don’t let it affect you.

“I just have to get on with it – it’s part and parcel of football.

“I’ll still be on penalties next time. I didn’t miss it, it was a great save – that’s a big difference.

“Chris Maguire also said the keeper got a hand to his penalty. The goalkeeper made two fantastic penalty saves in one game.

“It’s happened and, fair play to him, he did really well and took the gamble and it paid off – twice.

“It’s one of those things. It won’t get us down, we won’t worry about it.

“We will just get on with the job in hand and we ground out the result that we needed.”

Sunderland make their second visit to Gigg Lane in successive months tomorrow, having edged a 3-2 victory there in the opening pre-season game on July 7, rallying from two goals down to win.

The sides have met twice before in the League Cup. Bury beat Sunderland 2-0 in 2006-07, while the Black Cats won both legs 2-1 in 1997-98.