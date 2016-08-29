Jeremain Lens confirms Fenerbahce move and claims Sunderland 'would just love to get rid of me'

Jeremain Lens is set to complete his loan move to Turkish club Fenerbahce tomorrow after he confirmed the deal - and then fired a parting shot at Sunderland.

Lens, who doesn't anticipate any problems when he arrives in Turkey tonight ahead of his medical tomorrow, told Fox Sport: "Sunderland would just love to get rid of me."

The 28-year-old Dutch winger is set to team up with Dick Advocaat again at Fenerbahce, joining on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent deal.

"Tomorrow I will undergo the medical examination," said Lens.

"I do not expect any problems. I’m looking forward to it.

"It’s a nice transfer. Fenerbahce is a great club and a great challenge."

Lens came off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, providing the cross that led to Jermain Defoe's goal but he is yet to start a game under David Moyes.

It would mean a reunion for Lens and Advocaat, who signed the Dutch winger for Sunderland last season.

Sunderland spent an initial £8million on the winger last summer but he struggled to hold down a regular place in the side under Sam Allardyce, while he started the new season under Moyes on the bench at Manchester City.

Reflecting on his time under now-England boss Allardyce, Lens said: "I did not play, was not even on the bench.

"I just had a problem with the club.

"What? No idea. Sunderland would just love to get rid of me."

Lens, who signed a four-year deal last summer, will now team up again with Advocaat, who had previously worked with him at PSV Eindhoven.

"I have a good relationship with Dick, but he also knows my qualities.

"It is not that he is doing me a favour," added Lens, who hopes to force his way back into the national side.

He added: "This is perhaps for the purpose of [playing for] Holland also again a good step.

"I go to Fenerbahce if the chance is to get more playing time.

"I did not find it strange that I was missing the last couple of times in the national squad. It was understandable because I was not playing."