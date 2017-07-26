Jason Steele discusses Sunderland move after signing four-year deal

Jason Steele says it is a 'dream come true' to sign for Sunderland.

The 26-year-old has signed a four-year deal in a transfer believed to have cost the Black Cats around £500,000.

The former Middlesbrough stopper made over 100 appearances during a three-year stay at Blackburn Rovers.

He said: "I’m absolutely over the moon. It’s a dream come true to sign for such a massive club. My family are pretty much split between the three north east clubs, so I spent my childhood watching them all and I remember coming to the Stadium of Light with my uncle and cousin.

"I’ve got a lot of experience and played a lot of games – most of which are in the same league – and that’s probably one of the reasons why the gaffer has signed me. Hopefully I can help the team and I’m sure we’ll have a good season. I want just want to work hard, try my best and help the team push on.”

Robbin Ruiter continues his trial by starting in goal tonight against Scunthorpe United.

The Dutchman has not yet signed for the club but Simon Grayson hinted after his debut against Bradford that he would like to sign two goalkeepers before the season begins.