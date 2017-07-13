James Vaughan in Sunderland to complete deal after club agrees transfer fee with Bury

James Vaughan has travelled to Sunderland to discuss personal terms after the Black Cats agreed a fee with Bury for the striker.

The 28-year-old is set to become Simon Grayson's third signing of the summer as the Sunderland boss looks to strengthen his forward line.

Sunderland had an initial bid rejected by the Shakers but have returned with an improved offer, though it is believed to be less than the £1million that Bury were holding out for.

Vaughan has just 12 months left on his contract, and has attracted interest from a number of Championship clubs.

However, Sunderland appear to have won the race, with Vaughan now on Wearside to finalise terms and undergo a medical.

Vaughan has worked with Grayson in the past at Huddersfield Town and quickly identified him as someone who could do a job in the Championship.

The former Everton striker was the second top scorer in League One last season, scoring 24 goals.

Grayson said: "He’s a player I’ve worked with, know a lot about, and we have to bring in the right bodies whether it be James Vaughan or any other players that we’ve been linked with."

Sunderland have lost strikers Jermain Defoe, Fabio Borini and Victor Anichebe since the season ended, and while youngsters Joel Asoro and Josh Maja have impressed in their two friendlies so far, Grayson knows he needs experienced forwards for the Championship.