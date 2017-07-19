Jaap Stam reveals why he signed Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone

Reading boss Jaap Stam has called Vito Mannone a 'great goalkeeper' - but says he must fight for his spot.

The 29-year-old completed his move from Championship rivals Sunderland for an undisclosed fee tonight.

The former Arsenal stopper arrived in Reading successfully completed his medical earlier today before putting pen to paperwork which keeps him at Madejski Stadium until June 2020.

The Royals moved quickly to replace Ali Al-Habsi, who joined Saudi Arabain club Al-Hilal earlier this week.

That left just untested Anssi Jaakkola as the club's senior goalkeeper, and Stam is delighted to have got an experienced shot-stopper into his squad.

Stam told the club's website: "We have some outstanding young keepers at the club but, with Ali leaving, we wanted some extra goalkeeping experience to join Anssi in the first team squad. And Mannone is a great goalkeeper.

"He has played at the highest level for both Arsenal and Sunderland and he has also played a lot of games in the Championship whilst on loan with Hull. And Vito has the abilities we are looking for - he is comfortable playing the ball with his feet and can make the right choices at the right time within our system.

"Of course, he now needs to challenge for a place in the first team - a place that Anssi wants to fight for as well, of course. But we're very glad to have him at the club.​"