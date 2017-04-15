'It's about time players give fans something to cheer' - Phil Smith previews Sunderland v West Ham United

Sunderland take on West Ham United at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

And our writer Phil Smith has had his say on the crucial Premier League encounter.

Slaven Bilic, West Ham United manager

He's spoken about how the atmosphere at home games recently has been 'strange' and 'flat', although given that the players have produced little of note on the park it's understandable.

Today has to be the day, with the Black Cats top flight status hanging in the balance, where all of that changes.

"It's about time players give fans something to cheer," he said.

"This is a big opportunity for Sunderland.

"They need to show some passion in next few weeks.

"It is up to the manager to show that he can get a tune out of his players."

