Injury update on Sunderland trio Duncan Watmore, Jonny Williams and Marc Wilson

Sunderland were dealt another injury blow with three players having to go off injured against Millwall.

Midfielder Jonny Williams was subbed after just 16 minutes with a shoulder injury while Sunderland lost Duncan Watmore three minutes before half-time.

Duncan Watmore is substituted.

The closing stages of the second half saw Marc Wilson depart with a calf problem, leaving Robbie Stockdale again restricted with his substitutions.

Stockdale, who was overseeing his second game in caretaker charge, said all three will be assessed but an X-ray on William's shoulder has come back all clear.

The injury to Watmore is the most concerning given he has only recently returned from 10-months out with a serious knee injury.

Stockdale said: "Duncan got a tackle in the first half and looked to have overcome the pain, I got the medics to go and have a chat with him, he was adamant he was fine and went back on the pitch.

"Typical Duncan went on a 20-30 yard run and the ball wouldn't go out of play. He will be assessed.

"Jonny Williams' X-ray came back clear, he will have further tests.

"Marc Wilson at the end picked up a calf injury, which mean the three subs were forced on us.

"It isn't ideal as you want to push later on, maybe another attacking player on the pitch might have helped us."

On Watmore, Stockdale added: "We left him out of the Boro game and had a little niggle and that turned out to be fine. Hopefully this will be the same."