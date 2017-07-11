Injured Sunderland defender Bryan Oviedo set to return to Wearside

Sunderland defender Bryan Oviedo is due back on Wearside after suffering an injury on international duty.

Oviedo missed Costa Rica’s opening game of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Friday against Honduras after injuring his leg during training earlier in the week and scans have revealed muscle damage.

The defender is expected to be injured for between two to three weeks and is expected back on Wearside to continue his rehabilitation.

Oviedo tweeted a message on Monday night saying it hurt him to miss out on the tournament as he was excited to take part.

The former Everton defender, who joined Sunderland in January, faces competition for his place this season.

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has added left-back Brendan Galloway to his squad on a season-long loan from Everton, while Tommy Robson is also back from a loan spell.