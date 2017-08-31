In profile: Liverpool winger Ryan Kent who is wanted by Sunderland and Middlesbrough

Have your say

Sunderland and Middlesbrough have been linked with moves for winger Ryan Kent - but just who is the Liverpool man?

With Simon Grayson looking to add a winger to his squad before the transfer deadline, reports on Merseyside have suggested that the Black Cats are interested in a loan deal for 20-year-old Kent.

However, they face competition from several clubs including Derby, SC Freiburg and North East rivals Middlesbrough.

We take a look at the man in demand:

Who is he?

A product of Liverpool's youth academy, Kent progressed through the youth ranks at Anfield and has become a regular member of the U21 squad over recent seasons.

The winger impressed Jurgen Klopp and predecessor Brendan Rodgers with his performances in pre-season campaigns and made his Liverpool debut on a tour to Australia in 2015.

This was followed with a first competitive start for the Merseysiders in an FA Cup tie with Exeter in early 2016, before Klopp handed him a new long-term contract this summer having been impressed with the wide man.

Who has he played for?

Kent has enjoyed two spells away from Anfield and has enjoyed success during both his temporary switches.

His first loan move came in 2015 as he joined Coventry City on a half-season loan. He made 17 appearances and netted once for the Sky Blues before being recalled to Anfield.

Last season saw Kent make the switch to Oakwell as he teamed up with Barnsley in the 2017/18 season.

And his time in South Yorkshire was arguably his best yet, as the winger made 47 appearances for the Championship side before being named Young Player of the Season.

He also has international honours, having played six times for England U20s.

What could we expect from him?

Similarly to Aiden McGeady, Kent would offer plenty of flair down the flanks and is certainly a player to get the fans excited.

He's not afraid to take on defenders or run the channels, and his excellent delivery will have James Vaughan and Lewis Grabban excited.

His young age and experience of the division mean he is well-conditioned to deal with the gruelling Championship schedule - something Grayson is sure to consider.

What are the chances of him joining Sunderland?

It's no secret that Grayson is keen to bring a winger in - especially if Wahbi Khazri does depart the club - and Kent could well fit the bill.

But finances could be an issue, with Liverpool reportedly holding out for a £1million loan fee.

And the Reds are waiting to conclude their own business before sanctioning a move for the winger, so any potential deal could well be a late one.